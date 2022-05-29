Group Ii Lp Column Buys 1,900 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,655.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,236,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,449.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column acquired 10,236 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Group Ii Lp Column bought 1,250,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,337,500.00.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.99. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

