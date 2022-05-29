Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PAC. Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of PAC opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average of $139.81. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 42,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $6,691,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $4,193,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.