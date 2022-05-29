Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

AVAL opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $931.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,198.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares during the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

