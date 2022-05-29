GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Heritage Commerce as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,440,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,836,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 112,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 827,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 88,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

HTBK opened at $11.38 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

