GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 12,149 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Corporación América Airports worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at about $15,150,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter.

CAAP stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

