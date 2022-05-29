GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,354 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,270,000 after buying an additional 1,197,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after buying an additional 415,425 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,516.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 385,696 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,828,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at about $8,687,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TX opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TX. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

