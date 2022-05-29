GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.60 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.48.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

