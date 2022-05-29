GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 880,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,083,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 790,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,356,000 after buying an additional 119,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,844,000 after buying an additional 62,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $192.84 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.86 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.91.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.