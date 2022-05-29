GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

UGI stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.