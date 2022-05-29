GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 45,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $507.11 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $475.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

