GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $18,458,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after purchasing an additional 412,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 466.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 298,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 420,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 254,124 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

