GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.
In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
