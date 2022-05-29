Guggenheim Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $130.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.96.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.45.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $6,941,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after purchasing an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

