Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.16. 358,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,510. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,298 shares of company stock valued at $368,670 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.