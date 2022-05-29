Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRSHF opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. Haier Smart Home has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.