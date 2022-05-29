Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,068,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 456,977 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. 983,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $48.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

