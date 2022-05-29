Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (HBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $10.95 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $154.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.36. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 3.91%.

In related news, CEO Gregory H. Trepp bought 10,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,938.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow bought 8,500 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 586.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

