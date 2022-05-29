Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Update

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,300 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 1,154,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.0 days.

Hammerson stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Friday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 33 ($0.42) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

