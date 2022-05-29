Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) will announce $30.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $34.29 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $18.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $125.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.30 million to $141.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $146.55 million, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $185.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

HASI stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. 456,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,784. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 569,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,012 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 103.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,027.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $286,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

