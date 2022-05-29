Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.93 million and approximately $999,466.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,211.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.82 or 0.06161380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00217227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.90 or 0.00622695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.00630269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00079197 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 27,054,966 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

