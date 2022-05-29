Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $36.41 on Friday. Hawkins has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hawkins by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

