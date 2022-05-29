Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives $33.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,504,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,451. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

