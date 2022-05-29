Hedera Hashgraph Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00089081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00257496 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00024880 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.