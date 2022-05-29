Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.73

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.73 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 173.98 ($2.19). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 38,833 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.40.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.02%.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.