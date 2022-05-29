HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter worth $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth $403,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HH&L Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,690. HH&L Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.02 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

