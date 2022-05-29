Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.01. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura lowered Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

