Hive (HIVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.55 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $200.16 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000279 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001691 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 435,112,797 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

