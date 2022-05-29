HoDooi (HOD) Price Reaches $0.0436 on Top Exchanges

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 638.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.88 or 0.15966224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.85 or 0.00504528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033699 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008698 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

