Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

LON BOWL opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £408.00 million and a PE ratio of 238.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.02. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 198.50 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.