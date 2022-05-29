Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the April 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HMC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,702. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

