Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the April 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
HMC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,702. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.
Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
