Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. 1,031,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,702. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 12.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 64.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

