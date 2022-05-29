Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.
Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. 1,031,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,702. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.
About Honda Motor (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
