HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in May

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of HBBHF stock remained flat at $$134.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.57. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $134.00.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.
