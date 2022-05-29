HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

HUYA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 4,379,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,262. The firm has a market cap of $952.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. HUYA has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 176.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

