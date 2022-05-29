Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.0615

Hyve (HYVE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $169,194.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 638.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.88 or 0.15966224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.85 or 0.00504528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033699 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars.

