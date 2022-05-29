Ï„Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $395,326.95 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $395,326.95 and $42.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1,275.25 or 0.04401722 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 131.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.86 or 0.08321470 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00504333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

