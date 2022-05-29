ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $7.25 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 146.4% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $34.37 million and $362,773.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $7.25 or 0.00024839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.71 or 0.10804479 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00504389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008617 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,739,464 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.