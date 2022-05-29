ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Issue Dividend of $23.83

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 23.832 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 92.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect ICL Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

NYSE ICL opened at $11.40 on Friday. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ICL Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 725,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 60,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 922,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 880,404 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

