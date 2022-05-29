iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.

Shares of ICLK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 577,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

