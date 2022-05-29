IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) is Impax Asset Management Group plc’s 10th Largest Position

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,444,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 791,104 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for about 2.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 3.21% of IDEX worth $577,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 648.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,050,000 after acquiring an additional 184,957 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after acquiring an additional 122,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,577 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,769,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,214,000 after buying an additional 98,529 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

NYSE:IEX opened at $192.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.14. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $179.30 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

