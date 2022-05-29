IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 289 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 44,470 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 72,935 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,231.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 448,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 414,380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80.

