IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $1,619,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 64.5% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $1,043,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $260.96 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

