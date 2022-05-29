IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,654,000 after acquiring an additional 561,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $97,732,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $172.10 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $156.67 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.87. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

