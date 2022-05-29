IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $596,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of REET opened at $26.67 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.

