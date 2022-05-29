IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,980 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000.

NYSEARCA XPH opened at $42.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $53.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

