IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 835 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,865,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Shares of CRSP opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

