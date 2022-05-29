IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $28.26 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

