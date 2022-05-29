IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,986 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,835,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 846,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,585,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,335,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,763,000 after purchasing an additional 634,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $55.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

