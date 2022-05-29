IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

