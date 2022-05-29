IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the April 30th total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 130.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 692,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 276,554 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 123,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,124. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $69.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 44.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

