iMe Lab Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $348,107.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $348,107.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 117.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.61 or 0.08210549 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00507472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008733 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

